The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive backs Tony Lippett and A.J. Hendy, the team announced on Monday.

Lippett appeared in 28 NFL games after being selected in the fifth round, 156th overall of the 2015 Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

The 27-year-old recorded 81 tackles and four interceptions with the Dolphins, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hendy signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and made his NFL debut in a Week 17 game. He spent most of 2017 and 2018 on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad, before moving to the Houston Texans.

Hendy played for the XFL’s New York Guardians in 2020, collecting 26 tackles.