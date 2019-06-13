Stegall: If Hamilton doesn't win the East, 'it will be a big disappointment'

Zach Collaros' season didn't get off to the start he was hoping.

Collaros was forced out of the game on the team's opening drive after taking a hit from Simoni Lawrence of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Lawrence was assessed a Grade 2 roughing the passer penalty that gave the Roughriders a 25-yard advancement. Backup quarterback Cody Fajardo opened the game with a rushing touchdown soon after.

After staying down for a while, Collaros exited the game with the training staff and has not yet returned.

In 14 games last season with the Riders, his first with the team, Collaros had nine passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.