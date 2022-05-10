The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Charleston Hughes, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hughes, 38, returns to the Roughriders for his 14th CFL season after spending the 2021 campaign with the Toronto Argonauts. He played nine games with the Argos last season, registering 19 total tackles and two sacks.

He previously played two seasons with the Riders (2018-19) where he won the sack title both years and was named a CFL All-Star. He made 85 defensive tackles and recorded 31 sacks in his two years with the Roughriders.

Hughes is a six-time CFL All-Star and won two Grey Cups with the Calgary Stampeders in 2008 and 2014.