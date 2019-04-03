The New York Rangers confirmed on Thursday that president Glen Sather will be transitioning out of his president's role to one as an advisor to club owner James Dolan.

The team will immediately begin a search for a new president.

"It has been a privilege to represent New York and our great fans,” Sather said in a statement. “I truly believe the team is headed in the right direction and think the future is bright. I look forward to transitioning to a different role and continuing to play a part in building the next Rangers Stanley Cup contender.”

The 75-year-old Sather has been with the Rangers since 2000 when he joined the organization as their president and general manager. He eventually took over head coaching duties for parts of the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons, missing the playoffs each time.

Under Sather, the team advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, ultimately falling to the Los Angeles Kings, and the Eastern Conference Final on two other occasions (2012 and 2015).

The Rangers won the Presidents' Trophy in 2015

Sather stepped down from his GM role following the 2014-15 campaign and was replaced by Jeff Gorton.

"Since he first joined the Rangers 19 years ago, Glen Sather has been singularly focused on delivering our fans a team that can consistently compete for the Stanley Cup,”Dolan said. “In doing so, Glen has become one of the most successful executives in Rangers history, and his current strategy has set the team on the right path to achieve our ultimate goal. Glen and I will work closely together to identify his successor. We thank Glen for his dedication to the Rangers, and to all of hockey, and look forward to his continued contributions to our team in his advisory role."

As a head coach with the Edmonton Oilers and Rangers, Sather had a record of 307-121-7 and an 89-37.

Over his 42 career as an executive with both clubs, Sather won five Stanley Cups.