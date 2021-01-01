What's On TSN

  • Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs. Timberwolves

    Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 1 - CA (Einarson) vs. WC (Zacharias)

    Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN1

  • Jets on TSN: Jets vs. Canucks

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Tonight at 9PM CT on TSN3

  • Australian Open: Women's Final

    Sat 3:30AM ET / 12:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

  • Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Final

    Sat 5:30AM ET / 2:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE