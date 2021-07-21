According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Seattle Kraken did not select Montreal Canadiens' star goaltender Carey Price in the expansion draft.

LeBrun adds the Kraken will instead take defenceman Cale Fleury, who did not appear in a game with the Canadiens last season. Fleury, 22, had six assists in 22 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

A third-round pick in 2017, Fleury had one goal in 41 games with the Canadiens during the 2019-20 season.

According to sources, the Kraken did NOT select Carey Price in the expansion draft. He remains property of the Montreal Canadiens@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 21, 2021

The 33-year-old Price waived his no-movement clause over the weekend, allowing the Canadiens to protect backup goalie Jake Allen instead.

Price still has five years remaining on his current contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million and is due an $11 million signing bonus in September.

The health of the goaltender has also been in question, with Price scheduled to see a New York doctor this week in regards to a knee issue that could potentially lead to surgery.

LeBrun said Tuesday the Kraken were considering taking Price, though the team was also expected to see if Montreal would pay a price for them to pass.

"I think there is a chance of that from the point of view of this, I think there is an expectation that Seattle may come at the 11th hour and ask Montreal about a price in order to not take Carey Price, no pun intended," LeBrun explained on Insider Trading. "If that’s the case, how does GM Marc Bergevin react? To me, Marc Bergevin is pot committed, if we stay with the poker theme here. He’s exposed Carey Price, Price is in on this, I don’t think you pay a price. I think you call Seattle’s bluff and say, either take him or don’t.

"In the meantime, Carey Price is scheduled for a doctor’s visit in New York City on Thursday, he’s supposed to fly out there on Wednesday to check on his knee and also his hip, could have knee surgery. All of this is information that Seattle is aware of, they have access to the Carey Price medical file. In the meantime, Kraken GM Ron Francis has had a few conversations with Price’s agent. It’s all happening, it’s intriguing, let’s see what happens Wednesday."

The British Columbia native appeared in 25 games during the regular season for the Canadiens and posted a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 GAA.

Price also started all 22 games during the playoffs as the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Price has spent his entire 15-year NHL career in Montreal after the Canadiens selected him fifth overall in 2005.