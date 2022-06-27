The Seattle Mariners acquired a veteran bat on Monday in the former of Carlos Santana.

The team sent right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming to the Kansas City Royals for the 36-year-old designated hitter.

Man, it’s a hot one.



We’ve acquired INF Carlos Santana and cash considerations from the Royals in exchange for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming.



Santana was batting .216 with four home runs, 21 runs batted in and an OPS of .690 in 52 games for the Royals this season.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Santana is in his 13th big-league season with 10 of those coming with Cleveland.

An All-Star in 2019, Santana is a career .244 hitter with 263 HR, 886 RBI and an OPS of .795 in 1,705 games with the Royals, Cleveland and Philadelphia Phillies.

He is in the final year of a two-year, $17.5 million deal.

The Mariners currently own baseball's longest playoff drought, having last reached the postseason in 2001