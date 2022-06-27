1h ago
Mariners acquire Santana from Royals
The Seattle Mariners acquired a veteran bat on Monday in the former of Carlos Santana. The team sent right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming to the Kansas City Royals for the 36-year-old designated hitter.
TSN.ca Staff
Santana was batting .216 with four home runs, 21 runs batted in and an OPS of .690 in 52 games for the Royals this season.
A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Santana is in his 13th big-league season with 10 of those coming with Cleveland.
An All-Star in 2019, Santana is a career .244 hitter with 263 HR, 886 RBI and an OPS of .795 in 1,705 games with the Royals, Cleveland and Philadelphia Phillies.
He is in the final year of a two-year, $17.5 million deal.
The Mariners currently own baseball's longest playoff drought, having last reached the postseason in 2001