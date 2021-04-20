53m ago
Mariners activate AL ROY Lewis from IL
The first place Seattle Mariners have officially activated outfielder Kyle Lewis from the injured list. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year started the season on the IL with a deep bone bruise in his right knee.
TSN.ca Staff
The first place Seattle Mariners have officially activated outfielder Kyle Lewis from the injured list. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year started the season on the IL with a deep bone bruise in his right knee. Lewis is expected to make his season debut tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 58 games last season, Lewis hit .262 with 11 home runs, 28 RBI, and 37 runs scored. The 25-year-old led all rookies in home runs, runs scored and walks.
The Mariners have had a fast start to the season, going 11-6 and currently hold a 1.5 game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West.