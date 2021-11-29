Robbie Ray is heading west.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is signing a five-year, $115 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year, $115 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

Ray established himself as one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball this past season, leading the league in ERA (2.84), innings pitched (193.1), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (1.045). He also became MLB’s all-time leader in strikeouts per nine innings with 11.2.

Ray’s 2021 season was a complete turnaround from the 2020 campaign which saw him pitch to an ERA of 6.62 in 12 appearances and an average of 7.8 walks per nine innings.

He was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Blue Jays along with cash for left-hander Travis Bergen.

The 30-year-old then became the first free agent to sign with a team last off-season, inking a one-year, $8 million contract to stay with the Jays after being encouraged by his brief time with the team down the stretch of the season.