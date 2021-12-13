1h ago
Hurricanes' Aho, Jarvis enter COVID protocols
The Carolina Hurricanes announced that forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis as well as a member of the training staff have entered COVID-19 protocol.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Hurricanes 1, Canucks 2
Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff have entered COVID protocol and will remain in Vancouver.— Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) December 13, 2021
The team says they will remain in Vancouver in accordance with league policy.
Jarvis played 17:05 in Sunday night's game against the Canucks and picked up an assist in a 2-1 loss. Aho did not play Sunday but was in action the night before against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hurricanes currently sit second in the Metropolitan Division at 19-7-1.