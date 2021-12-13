The Carolina Hurricanes announced that forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis as well as a member of the training staff have entered COVID-19 protocol.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff have entered COVID protocol and will remain in Vancouver. — Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) December 13, 2021

The team says they will remain in Vancouver in accordance with league policy.

Jarvis played 17:05 in Sunday night's game against the Canucks and picked up an assist in a 2-1 loss. Aho did not play Sunday but was in action the night before against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Hurricanes currently sit second in the Metropolitan Division at 19-7-1.