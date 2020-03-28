Rishaug on why McDavid believes players 'can't just step into playoffs'

A second player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

The player tested positive Friday night and is currently in isolation as well as other players and staff members who may have been in contact with the infected player.

"The Colorado Avalanche were advised late last night that a second player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player is in self-isolation. All other Avalanche players, staff and others who might have had close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated as per prior League direction and are monitoring their health and will be in touch with Club medical staff as necessary. No other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time," the team said in a statement.

Another Avalanche player tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, but has fully recovered.

The Ottawa Senators have also had two players test positive for the virus that has brought the NHL and the entire sports world to a halt.

Four players in the NHL have now tested positive for COVID-19.