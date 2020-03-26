The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that one of their players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team adds the player had been at home in isolation since the symptoms first appeared and has recovered.

Here is the full statement released by the club:

The Colorado Avalanche were advised today that a player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player has been at home in isolation since the first symptoms appeared, has recovered and is back to normal. The Avalanche have notified anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete.

The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our highest priority. The Avalanche organization will continue to work in conjunction with our medical staff and public health officials to do everything we can to help the Avalanche community remain safe and healthy during this time.