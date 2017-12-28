Ottawa Senators defenceman Fredrik Claesson has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head on Noel Acciari of the Boston Bruins, NHL Player Safety announced.

Late in the first period, Claesson cut across the ice and delivered the hit, prompting a scrum to ensue between the two clubs. Acciari left the game but did return in the second period.

Claesson received a five minute major and a game misconduct.

In 31 games so far this season, the 25-year-old has one goal and one assist.

The Senators will be back in action Friday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.