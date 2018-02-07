Ottawa Senators forward Alexandre Burrows has been suspended 10 games for serving as an aggressor and kneeing New Jersey's Taylor Hall, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday night. He had a telephone hearing earlier in the day after waiving his right to an in-person hearing.

Ottawa’s Alexandre Burrows suspended ten games for serving as an aggressor/ kneeing New Jersey’s Taylor Hall. https://t.co/yNb4Wp7z5A — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 8, 2018

During Tuesday’s game against the Devils, Burrows took a big hit from Hall. During a stoppage in play, Burrows wrestled Hall to the ice and appeared to knee him twice in the head while positioned on top of him.

According to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli, Burrows will forfeit $134,408.60 in salary. He has the right to appeal the suspension.

Correction: Burrows will forfeit $134,408.60 in salary - I originally calculated it as a repeat offender, which as I mentioned previously, he is not considered by #NHL. Last suspension in Oct. 2014. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 8, 2018

"He punched me in the back of the head like 10 times. He kind of lost his mind," Hall told Amanda Stein after the game. "He has a bit of a reputation for player safety stuff."

"He is what he is," Devils head coach John Hynes said following the game.

Burrows received a penalty for the incident and Hall scored 52 seconds later on the ensuing power play.

This isn’t the first time Burrows has been disciplined by the league. Two months ago, he was fined $5,000 for roughing San Jose’s Dylan DeMelo. On Oct. 30, 2014, Burrows was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Montreal’s Alexi Emelin. Because that suspension happened more than 18 months ago, the NHL did not classify him as a repeat offender during its ruling.

He was also fined $2,500 for conduct deemed detrimental toward an official back in 2010.

In 51 games this season, Burrows has three goals and five assists to go along with 41 penalty minutes.

The Senators will be back in action Thursday night when they host the Nashville Predators.