The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed college free agent forward Max Veronneau to a two-year entry-level contract.

"We are very excited to have Max join the Ottawa Senators," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "We aggressively pursued Max, whose talents made him one of the highly sought-after college free agents available this year. He plays the game with tremendous pace and has terrific offensive instincts. Max will be given the opportunity to compete to be part of the Senators team, both now and in the future."

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Veronneau received interest from more than 25 NHL clubs and could make his decision as soon as Tuesday after whittling his list down. McKenzie reported earlier Tuesday that the Edmonton Oilers were also made a push for the forward.

The 23-year-old posted 13 goals and 37 points in 31 games with Princeton, whose season came to an end in triple-overtime against Brown on Saturday. The 23-year-old posted career-best offensive totals as a junior last season with 17 goals and 55 points in 36 contests. He led the NCAA in assists with 38 and was named First-Team All-ECAC Hockey and Second-Team All-American.

Veronneau attended Vegas Golden Knights development camp in 2017 and went to camps with both the Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils last summer.