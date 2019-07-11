Serena Williams will play in the Wimbledon final for the 11th time and will be looking for her eighth title at the All England Club.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals on Centre Court.

Williams converted four of her five break points, while Strycova failed on all three of her chances.

The 11th-seeded American, who lost in last year's final, will face Simona Halep in Saturday's championship match.

Williams needs one more major title to equal the all-time record of 24 set by Margaret Court.

Halep reached her first Wimbledon final earlier Thursday by beating Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 on Centre Court.

Halep broke Svitolina three times in the first set, and then again to take a 4-3 lead in the second. She won the match with another break in the final game.

The seventh-seeded Romanian won the French Open last year, and has reached the final at Roland Garros on two other occasions. She also reached the Australian Open final in 2018, but her previous best at the All England Club had been a spot in the semifinals in 2014.

