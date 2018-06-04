Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open, bringing an end to her first major since giving birth last year.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion confirmed she's dealing with a pectoral injury and said she was no longer able to serve. She developed the injury during her straight set win over 11th seed Julia Gorges on Saturday.

The tennis superstar pulled out just before she was set to take on longtime rival Maria Sharapova in the Round of 16.

The 36-year-old was also playing doubles with her sister, Venus, at the tournament and the duo were defeated in three sets on Sunday. She is 5-2 in singles play this season.

Williams is a two-time champion at the French Open and had never before pulled out of a grand slam during the tournament.

More to come.