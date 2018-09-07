Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro told reporters Friday that he has a strong relationship with ownership amid reports of a rift between the two surfacing this week.

Shapiro added that he doesn’t know where the reports of a fractured relationship came from, adding that he has autonomy in his current role.

Mark Shapiro met with the media just now to address a number of different topics.

He wouldn’t comment on New York Mets reports specifically, adding “This is where I want to be, this is where I am, this is what I’m focused on.”

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported earlier in the week that Shapiro and Jays’ vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington were being eyed by the New York Mets for their vacant president/GM job following the news that Sandy Alderson is again battling cancer.

While Shapiro didn’t comment specifically on reports that he or Cherington are targets of the Mets, he did say he is still excited to be in Toronto.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I am. This is what I’m focused on,” Shapiro said.

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips wrote Friday that there is no substance to the rumours of Shapiro heading to New York.

Shapiro said that he would recommend Cherington for any job and would never step in the way of anyone advancing and receiving a promotion.

Cherington was hired by the Jays in 2016 after a five-year stint as Red Sox general manager.

Shapiro also commented on the club’s off-season plans, saying that while they won’t be in the market for Bryce Harper-calibre players, they still plan to be active.

“Where the payroll is at will have no effect on our ability to implement our off-season plan.”

Shapiro added that the Jays will have lots of tough 40-man roster decisions this winter ahead of the Rule 5 draft. Shapiro says that’s a good problem because they have depth in the system.

The crown jewel of that system, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was named Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year Friday and will continue his season in October in the Arizona Fall League.

Shapiro defended the decision to send him there as opposed to the major league level.

“I can unequivocally say on Vlad ... I feel strongly that the best thing for Vladdy’s development that the plan we’ve laid out is the best thing for him,” Shapiro said.

In 95 games with the majority coming for the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the triple-A Buffalo Bisons, Guerrero Jr. hit a combined .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI.