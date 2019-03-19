TORONTO (March 19, 2019) – Ottawa sports radio has a new morning lineup, as TSN 1200 Ottawa today announced Shawn Simpson as a permanent co-host of the station’s morning show, beginning today, Tuesday, March 19. Airing weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. ET, the new show features Simpson joining co-hosts John “JR” Rodenburg and Matt Hamer, as they share their unique insights and opinions on Ottawa’s biggest sports stories.

A draft pick of the Washington Capitals, Simpson gained a wealth of hockey executive experience after the conclusion of his playing career, serving as Director of Hockey Operations for the Capitals, as well as General Manager of the AHL’s Portland Pirates, the team’s main affiliate. He later joined the Toronto Maple Leafs as a scout, and also served in an executive role in the KHL before joining TSN 1200 (then known as The Team 1200) in January 2012, co-hosting the station’s daily drive program.

“I can’t wait to join in on the action with the station’s great morning team,” said Shawn Simpson, Morning Co-Host, TSN 1200 Ottawa. “I’m certain that JR, Matt, and I will have spirited daily debates on the subjects that matter most to Ottawa sports fans, from the Sens to the Redblacks and beyond.”

“As a former hockey player and NHL executive, Shawn brings a unique perspective on the sports world, and we’re very excited to have him join our new morning lineup,” said John Rodenburg, Morning Co-Host and Program Director, TSN 1200 Ottawa. “Throughout the day, TSN 1200 will continue to bring Ottawa sports fans smart, informed discussion of the biggest sports stories making waves in the nation’s capital.”

TSN 1200’s weekday lineup is rounded out by IN THE BOX, featuring co-hosts Steve Lloyd and Todd White (airing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET), and THE DRIVE, featuring host Ian Mendes and Lee Versage (airing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET).

TSN 1200 Ottawa is the official radio broadcaster of the Ottawa Senators, Ottawa Redblacks, Ottawa Fury FC, and Ottawa 67’s. The station continues to feature frequent contributions from TSN’s all-star team of Insiders, experts and analysts.

Along with listening on AM 1200 in the Greater Ottawa Region, fans can listen live at TSN1200 .ca and through the TSN app. The station’s podcasts are available on-demand at TSN1200 .ca .