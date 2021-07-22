Flyers give up two picks to send Gostisbehere to Coyotes

The Philadelphia Flyers traded Shayne Gostisbehere, a second-round pick and a seventh-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday to clear cap space.

Gostisbehere has two years left on his deal with a cap hit of $4.5 million per season. The trade leaves the Flyers with 13.9 million in cap space this off-season with 16 players currently under contract, per CapFriendly.

Flyers also sending Arizona a 2nd RD pick and 7th RD pick both in 2022. Flyers get nothing in return from Arizona. Well, other than cap relief, which they needed https://t.co/r4bmB7sk33 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 22, 2021

The 28-year-old has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with the Flyers, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists in 41 games last season. His best season came in 2017-18 when he tallied 13 goals and 65 points in 78 games.

