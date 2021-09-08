Crosby out at least six weeks after wrist surgery

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Wednesday that captain Sidney Crosby underwent a successful wrist procedure and will be out for a minimum of six weeks, missing the start of training camp.

“This is not a new injury for Sid. It is something that he has played through for years,” said Penguins general manager Ron Hextall in a statement. “After exhausting all minimally-invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest.”

Crosby, 34, had 24 goals and 62 points in 55 games last season, along with a goal and an assist in six playoff games.