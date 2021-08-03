American superstar Simone Biles returned to competition on the final day of gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics and captured the bronze medal in balance beam final.

The balance beam was Biles’ first event since last week’s team all-round. The 24-year-old pulled out of numerous individual events, citing mental health.

Biles now has seven career Olympic medals, tying the record for the most medals won by an American gymnast.

Canada’s Ellie Black finished just off the podium in fourth position. The 25-year-old's performance is even more impressive given that she competed on an injured ankle.

China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing took the gold and silver medals, respectively.