Major League Baseball handed down eight suspensions totaling 40 games in light of the bench-clearing brawl and other incidents during Tuesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds.

“The incidents between these two clubs remain a source of concern, and it’s reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today," MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre said in a statement. "Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people. I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction.”

The discipline meted out was as follows:

On the Pirates side:

- Pitcher Keone Kela received 10 games for throwing near the head of Derek Dietrich during the seventh inning

- Infielder Jose Osuna received five games for throwing a punch in the ninth inning

- Pitcher Kyle Crick received three games for inappropriate actions

- Manager Clint Hurdle received two games for his team's conduct, as well as the fact that the Pirates have targeted Dietrich multiple times this season

For the Reds:

- Pitcher Amir Garrett received eight games for sparking the bench-clearing incident in the ninth and throwing a punch

- Pitcher Jared Hughes received three games for intentionally throwing at Starling Marte

- Outfielder Yasiel Puig - now of Cleveland - received three games for aggressive actions

- Manager David Bell received six games for returning to the field following an ejection, as well as numerous incidents with the Pirates this season

On top of the suspensions, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and outfielder Phillip Ervin, as well as Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams were fined for their roles in the incidents. The suspended players and managers were also fined.

While all six players have elected to appeal their bans and can continue to play during them, the suspensions of Bell and Hurdle will begin with their team's next respective games.