The Miami Marlins announced Monday that starter Sixto Sanchez will have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Tough news for the #Marlins who announce that ace Sixto Sanchez will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. An MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder.

The Marlins hope he'll be able to return next spring. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 5, 2021

The 22-year-old flamethrower had an MRI that revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder. He has not pitched since September of last season but was throwing at 120 feet as of last week, reports Craig Mish of the Miami Herald.

Marlins say Pitcher Sixto Sanchez is throwing at…120 feet. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) June 29, 2021

The Marlins say they hope he will be ready for spring training next season.

In seven starts last year, the former top prospect impressed with a 3.46 ERA, striking out 33 batters in 39.0 innings.

Miami currently sits last in the National League East Division at 35-47 entering play Monday.