Tyler Seguin's goal drought is now at 12 games, tied for a career-high, after the centre failed to find the back of net once again in the Dallas Stars 4-1 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night.

Seguin leads the NHL with 71 shots on net this season but has just three goals to show for it - a 4.2 per cent shooting percentage. He's thrown 57 shots on net - a total only nine others have reached to date this season - over his past 12 games, including a penalty shot he came up empty on in overtime against the Washington Capitals over the weekend.

The 26-year-old had three shots against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday as the Stars dropped to 8-6-1 on the season.

"You have some good hours and some bad hours," Seguin told the Dallas Morning News after the loss. "The sleeping hasn't been great as of late. But at the end of the day, nobody feels sorry for you. I got to make sure I don't feel sorry for myself, just keep grinding, keep shooting, keep creating chances."

Seguin owns a career shooting percentage of 11.1 per cent and posted a career-high 40 goals last season. While the goal drought is frustrating, Seguin has six assists in his past 12 games and a total of 14 points in 15 games this season.

"There's a lot more to my game than just scoring goals," Seguin said Tuesday. "At the end of the day, you want results. You want production. I still got some things to figure out."

Lengthy goal droughts are not new for Seguin, the five-time All-Star has had six previous droughts of 10 or more games. He has never gone 13 games without a goal.



NHL Shot Leaders as of Nov. 6 Player Goals Shots S% Tyler Seguin 3 71 4.2 Dougie Hamilton 2 64 3.1 Jonathan Marchessault 6 64 9.4 Patrick Kane 11 64 17.2 Nathan MacKinnon 11 64 17.2 Evander Kane 4 62 6.5 Mika Zibanejad 6 60 10

The Stars will visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.