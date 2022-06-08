LAVAL, Que. — Will Bitten erupted with a four-goal performance and the Springfield Thunderbirds trounced the Laval Rocket 6-3 Wednesday to take a 2-1 series lead in the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference final.

Bitten scored 17:39 into the second period, helping Springfield to a 3-2 lead at the second intermission, then exploded with three-straight goals for the visitors in the third, including a short-handed tally and an empty-net strike.

Hugh McGing and Nathan Todd also scored for the Thunderbirds, while Mackenzie MacEachern contributed three assists. Dakota Joshua and Nikita Alexandrov each had two helpers.

The Rocket got goals from Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Corey Schueneman and Nate Schnarr.

Joel Hofer made 37 saves for the win and Laval's Cayden Primeau stopped 37 of 42 shots.

Game 4 goes Friday in Laval, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.