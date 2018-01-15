San Antonio Spurs forward Pau Gasol re-injured his shooting hand during Monday's 102-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, according to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Gasol initially hurt his right hand on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

"I can't really bend it much," the veteran said. "It's been building up. I jammed it and it's been a little swollen. I decided to play [Monday]."

The six-time all-star has appeared in 43 games this season, averaging 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Spurs.