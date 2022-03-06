Way to go Nick!! Let’s go! 🤙🏻❤️ https://t.co/bkRqYoKHDj — Team Young (@Team_NYoung) March 6, 2022

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - It doesn’t happen often, but this year’s Tim Hortons Brier features two teams who call Newfoundland and Labrador home.The most notable, of course, is Wild Card 1’s Team Brad Gushue, currently ranked second in the world after a bronze medal performance at the Beijing Winter Olympics.As for the rink wearing the province’s sharp red threads, that honour goes to St. John’s Team Nathan Young, who are in fact the youngest squad in the 18-team field.“This is probably a little head of schedule of how we wanted to progress,” said coach Jeff Thomas. “So, this is a great learning curve for these guys.”Young and third Sam Follett are both 19-years-old, second Nathan Locke is 18 and lead Ben Stringer is the oldest at 20. Team Young’s alternate Nicholas Codner is just 15 and became the youngest curler in Brier history to get into a game Saturday night during a loss to Alberta’s Team Kevin Koe.

They may be the most inexperienced team in Lethbridge this week, but Young, who won gold in mixed doubles at the 2020 Youth Games, says that’s not how they view themselves.



“We may be a young team here, but I don’t think of ourselves as being the teenagers at the Brier,” said Young, a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Arts student at Memorial University. “We think of ourselves as Team Newfoundland and Labrador and we’re so excited to be here.“



Both being from The Rock, it’s no surprise Team Gushue and Team Young are well aware of each other. They share a coach for one. Thomas, 63, has worked with both teams over the years and was in Beijing with Gushue when Young ran the table at the Newfoundland and Labrador Tankard to earn a ticket to the Canadian championship.



“I was holding off trying to discuss which I would coach when I got to the Brier,” explained Thomas.



“I have reasons to coach both of the teams. I was trending more towards Team Young because they probably need my help more that what Brad does. So, when I went to Brad, it wasn’t even a question. He said, ‘this team will need you.’ So, it was never a doubt that I would coach Team Young at this event. Certainly, I miss coaching Brad’s team because they’re such a great bunch to be with, but I think I’m at right spot at this point.”



Thomas was just 20 when he made his first of four Brier appearance in 1979, skipping Newfoundland to a 3-8 record in Ottawa. With such a stacked field at this year’s Brier, setting expectations isn’t an easy task, says Thomas.



“It was debated as to what our expectations are. What are goals would be. It was never really put into numbers as to we expected. We didn’t put a win-loss record in there,” said Thomas. “We just wanted to enjoy the event. Take it all in and learn because we’re preparing now for the Under-21 Canadian national championships.”



Young and Gushue also share the same club in their hometown of St. John’s, a perfect way for the youngsters to watch and learn from some of the best the game has to offer.



“They see the time and effort they put into it. So that’s a big learning lesson for them,” said Thomas. “If we went to get to this level, this is the work we have to put in.”



Gushue, 41, likes what he’s seen from Young so far and thinks this week will be important to their curling futures.



“Those guys actually help us out quite a bit. When our ice maker is not around, they come out and do a sheet of ice for us. We know them well. They got a bright future,” said Gushue. “I think this experience is going to be eye opening for them and give them an idea on what they have to improve on and what they need to do to get to this level on a yearly basis.”



After their first Brier win Friday night against Yukon, the first to congratulate them with fist pumps in the media interview area were Gushue and Mark Nichols.



“We see them almost everyday, and we see the worth ethic they put in. So, to walk off the ice and see Mark Nichols and Brad Gushue there, saying ‘good game’ is a very special moment,” said Young.



Team Young currently hold a 1-1 record.