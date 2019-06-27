Despite outside interest, the St. Louis Blues intend to keep backup goaltender Jake Allen this off-season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun wrote in The Athletic Wednesday that some teams preferred the option of acquiring Allen over signing a goalie on the free agent market, but the Blues plan to keep their Stanley Cup-winning tandem intact.

Allen appeared in 46 games during the regular season posting a 19-17-8 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average. He was relegated to the backup role in January when Jordan Binnington took over as the team's starter and appeared in just one game during the postseason.

The 28-year-old has two seasons remaining on his contract at a $4.35 million cap hit and LeBrun adds the Blues are willing to spend upwards of $9 million on the position with Binnington up for a new deal this summer.

Allen posted a career-best .920 save percentage in 2015-16 and had a .915 mark the following season. He has struggled since, however, failing top .906 over the past two years.

In 265 career games, all with the Blues, he has a 136-88-23 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.54 goals-against average.