Blues' Thomas to return to lineup for Game 6

Berube: 'Our guys really learned to deal with adversity'

St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas said he is returning to the lineup for Game 6 against the Boston Bruins Sunday night.

Robert Thomas said he will play tonight for Blues. First time since Game 1. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 9, 2019

Thomas has been batting a wrist injury and hasn't played in the Stanley Cup Final since Game 1. The 19-year-old returned to practice ahead of Game 6.

The Blues lead the Bruins 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final and will look to win the Stanley Cup Sunday at home.