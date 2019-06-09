1h ago
Blues' Thomas to return to lineup for Game 6
TSN.ca Staff
Berube: 'Our guys really learned to deal with adversity'
St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas said he is returning to the lineup for Game 6 against the Boston Bruins Sunday night.
Thomas has been batting a wrist injury and hasn't played in the Stanley Cup Final since Game 1. The 19-year-old returned to practice ahead of Game 6.
The Blues lead the Bruins 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final and will look to win the Stanley Cup Sunday at home.