The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Mike Hoffman to a professional tryout contract, he will be with the team at training camp on January 3.

The 30-year-old scored 29 goals and recorded 59 points in 69 games last season with the Florida Panthers. He scored three goals and five points in the playoff qualifying round as the Panthers were eliminated in four games by the New York Islanders.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger says the move could be for cap management purposes and that an agreement with Hoffman could already have been reached.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun says that, all things being equal, Hoffman will get a one-year deal closer to opening night, when the Blues can use LTIR.

Hoffman was originally drafted in the fifth round (130th overall) by the Ottawa Senators at the 2009 NHL Draft. On June 19, 2018, Hoffman, along with Cody Donaghey and a fifth-round pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, was dealt to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Mikkel Boedker, Julius Bergman and a sixth-round pick in the 2020 Draft. Hours later, he was traded to the Panthers with a 2019 seventh-round pick in exchange for 2018 fourth-round and fifth-round picks and a 2019 second-round pick.

He is coming off a four-year, $20.75 million contract.

The Kitchener, Ont., native has 172 goals and 359 points in 493 career NHL games. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 29 career playoff games.