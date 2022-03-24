St. Louis Blues defenceman Torey Krug is week-to-week with an upper-body injury sustained earlier this week.

Krug was injured in the Blues 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Torey Krug is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury. https://t.co/yMuFhnnAu7 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2022

In 57 games this season, Krug has eight goals and 27 assists.

The 30-year-old is a veteran of 631 career games, posting 77 goals and 404 points with the Blues and Boston Bruins.