Blues D Krug week-to-week with upper-body injury
St. Louis Blues defenceman Torey Krug is week-to-week with an upper-body injury sustained earlier this week. Krug was injured in the Blues 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
In 57 games this season, Krug has eight goals and 27 assists.
The 30-year-old is a veteran of 631 career games, posting 77 goals and 404 points with the Blues and Boston Bruins.