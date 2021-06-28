Lightning lead Canadiens after first period of Game 1

The defending Stanley Cup champs have gotten off to a hot start.

The Tampa Bay Lightning lead the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 after the opening period of their best-of-seven Cup final.

Montreal opened the period with a few scoring chances, but Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak opened the scoring just 6:19 into the game.

A Canadiens turnover at one end of the ice led to Tampa Bay going the other way as Ondrej Palat feathered in a perfect pass that Cernak redirected past Carey Price as the Lightning took a 1-0 lead, the only goal of the frame.

The goal is the first Cernak has scored in a playoff game and just the 16th of his three-year NHL career.

Montreal got the first power play of the game as Barclay Goodrow was given two minutes for cross-checking Brendan Gallagher.

However, the Habs were unable to generate any offence and failed to record a shot on the man-advantage.

Tampa spent the final 45 seconds of the period on the power play, generating several chances with Ben Chiarot serving two minutes for roughing.

The defending Cup champions entered the game, and this series, as a big favourite.

Montreal is making its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.