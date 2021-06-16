1h ago
Habs' Ducharme says Petry a possibility for Game 2
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday defenceman Jeff Petry is feeling better and is a possibility for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs' Petry game time decisions for Game 2
Ducharme added the team will know more about Petry's status after the team's morning skate. He also said Jon Merrill and Jake Evans could be available for Game 2 tonight as well.
More details to come.