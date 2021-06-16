Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday defenceman Jeff Petry is feeling better and is a possibility for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ducharme added the team will know more about Petry's status after the team's morning skate. He also said Jon Merrill and Jake Evans could be available for Game 2 tonight as well.

