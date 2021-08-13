Olympic gold medalists Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema appear set for some Canadian company at Paris Saint-Germain Feminine.

Le Parisien reports PSG is set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe from Swedish side Rosengard. The 34-year-old Edmonton native is expected to join the team following her break after backstopping Canada to Olympic glory earlier this month in Tokyo.

Labbe's arrival will come with PSG facing a goaltending crisis. Coming off of PSG's first ever Division 1 title, starting keeper Chris Endler left PSG to join rivals Lyon during the offseason leaving a vacancy in the team's net. France international Constance Picaud, who signed from La Havre last month to replace Endler, tore her ACL on Aug. 4 during a friendly against Roma and is expected to miss the entirety of the season. Backup keeper, 22-year-old Germany youth international, Charlotte Voll has yet to make an appearance for the team and was expected to be loaned out.

Labbe joined Rosengard earlier this season and has made 10 appearances for the club. Among other stops in Labbe's pro career include Swedish sides Pitea IF and KIF Orebro and the Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League.

PSG kicks off its defence of the Division 1 title on Aug. 29 with a visit from Fleury 91.