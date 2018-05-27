Svitolina survives early scare to move into the second round

Reigning U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens needed less than an hour to move into the second round at Roland Garros.

The 10th-seeded Stephens advanced with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Sunday at the French Open.

It was Stephens' first win at a Grand Slam tournament since claiming her first major title in New York last September.

The American lost in the first round at the Australian Open in January.

Rus is ranked 106th and made it into the main draw in Paris as a "lucky loser."