Kerr confirms Cousins is active, says KD must practice before he returns

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called it a "long shot" on Thursday for forward Kevin Durant to return to practice in time to play Game 2 in Toronto.

Kerr said Durant, who is sidelined with a calf injury, will need to get at least one practice in before returning and said he is unlikely to do so in Toronto. He was previously ruled out for Game 1.

Durant incurred the injury during Game 5 of the second-round series against the Houston Rockets and has missed the team's last five games.

The 30-year-old was averaging 34.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 11 playoff games before the injury.