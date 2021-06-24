Left-hander Steven Matz has cleared COVID-19 protocol and rejoined the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Thursday.

Matz threw about 60 pitches of live batting practice earlier in the day and looked good according to Montoyo.

The 30-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on June 14 and was required to isolate for 10 days in accordance with MLB's policy. Matz is 7-3 this season with a 4.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

Meanwhile, Montoyo said that outfielder George Springer is being given the day off Thursday but will be available off the bench if needed as Toronto begins a series with the Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo.

Springer is 0-for-7 with one walk and an RBI in two games since being activated off the injured list on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays (37-35) head into play Thursday fourth in the American League East division, six games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox.