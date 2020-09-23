Where has Seguin's offence gone?

Steven Stamkos is back.

The forward made his return to the lineup Wednesday night in the Stanley Cup Final as the Tampa Bay Lightning battle the Dallas Stars in Game 3.

It didn't take long for him to make an impact.

Stamkos scored on his first shot, putting one up high past Anton Khudobin on a two-on-one rush in the first period to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 2-0.

Stamkos had been out of the lineup since Feb. 25. He was believed to be inching closer to a return as the NHL began its Return to Play but suffered a setback in training camp leading up to the season restart.

He underwent core muscle surgery on March 2 and originally had an expected initial recovery period of six to eight weeks.

Before his hiatus, Stamkos posted 29 goals and 37 assists for a total of 66 points in 57 games.

The Lightning and Stars sit tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven Cup Final.