Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos left Thursday's 6-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets and did not return.

#tblightning break out of slump with 6-4 win in Columbus. No update yet on Steven Stamkos, who left in third with injury — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) April 9, 2021

Play where Steven Stamkos got hurt and left game. Awkward play, no contact, but in discomfort after reaching for puck https://t.co/uzTceAprtJ — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) April 9, 2021

The injury appeared to happen when Stamkos played the puck near the boards in the third period. Stamkos skated to the bench in discomfort and did not re-enter the matchup.

Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Stamkos following the game.

“If there’s anything, we’ll fill you in tomorrow. Nothing right now," Cooper told reporters.

He played 11:57 of ice time and scored on the power play in the first period before departing.

Stamkos has 18 goals and 17 assists in 39 games so far this season. Tampa Bay will be back in action Saturday against the Nashville Predators.