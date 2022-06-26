Stamkos gives Lightning lead over Avalanche after first period of Game 6

Looking to force a Game 7, a dominant first period by Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning gave them a 1-0 lead over the Colorado Avalanche after the opening 20 minutes of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning were presented with an early power play 23 seconds into the game as Cale Makar was called for interference.

The Avalanche penalty kill stood their ground for two minutes, but Andrew Cogliano was visibly shaken up after blocking a shot at the end of the man-advantage.

Moments later, the Lightning struck first after Nikita Kucherov made a play behind the net to spring the puck free to a wide open Stamkos, who beat Darcy Kuemper for his 11th goal of the playoffs.

Andrei Vasilevskiy saw minimal action in the first frame but steered away all eight shots.