Still a teenager, Martinez's 'explosiveness' drawing attention in Dunedin Orelvis Martinez, a 19-year-old Dominican Republic infielder with some of the most exciting bat speed and exit velocities in the Blue Jays’ system, is the team's latest potential star international prospect. He may not be the first to arrive, but Martinez’s potential upside is star level if everything clicks. Scott Mitchell has more on Martinez.

By Scott Mitchell