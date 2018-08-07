Montreal businessman Lawrence Stroll and a group of investors have purchased the Force India Formula 1 team, saving it from debt trouble and administration and paving the way for his son, Lance, to potentially join the team at the end of the season.

Stroll leads a group that includes former Vancouver Canucks and Grizzlies part-owner John McCaw Jr., Andre Desmarais of Power Corp. of Canada, Monaco Sports and Management's Jonathan Dudman, financial expert Michael de Picciotto and Stroll's business partner Silas Chou.

Various reports have linked Lawrence Stroll to Force India for the last few weeks.

Lance Stroll is in his second season with Williams, sitting in 18th place with four points and no podium finishes in 2018. He finished 12th in 2017 with one podium appearance - a third-place showing in Azerbaijan becoming the youngest rookie driver to reach a Formula 1 podium.

