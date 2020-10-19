The Supporters' Shield Foundation says they are holding meetings regarding their decision to not award their annual trophy this season.

The Supporters' Shield Foundation board would like to provide an update:



We are currently holding meetings with supporter group representatives about the original decision in light of new information and feedback we have received.



A public update will be forthcoming. — Supporters' Shield Foundation (@SupporterShield) October 19, 2020

"We are currently holding meetings with supporter group representatives about the original decision in light of new information and feedback we have received," the foundation said in a tweet on Monday. "A public update will be forthcoming."

The Supporters' Shield Foundation announced this weekend that they would not hand out the award, given annually to the MLS team with the best regular season record by way of points, in 2020 due to COVID-19 and a lack of fans in the stands.

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney had some choice words for the decision on Sunday.

"My players are pissed. It is a huge sign of disrespect to the players," Vanney told TSN's Kristian Jack. "It has arguably been the most difficult season in the history of our league where people have put their health at risk to play and put games on television for fans. This season required a huge commitment from all the teams - people were genuinely afraid for their health. Its a disgraceful decision that delegitimizes the whole idea of the Shield in our opinion. Those made the decision are like kids in a park who take the ball away when the game isn't going their way. It's childish and a symbol that they don't know how sports operates."

TFC, who have already clinched a playoff spot, sit first in the MLS and were in line to capture the Supporters' Shield for the second time in franchise history. They last held the award in 2017.

The Supporters' Shield Foundation is responsible for handing out the award and put out a statement on their Twitter account on Saturday citing a lack of fans being able to attend games due the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"After much consideration and discussion the Supporters' Shield Foundation has decided to forego awarding the Supporters' Shield for the 2020 season," the Foundation said. "This is not an easy decision to make. With the inability for supporters to be in attendance and fill their stadiums with passion, however, we feel as though the current climate goes against the spirit of the Shield.

"The Supporters' Shield Foundation stands with our players and our supporters in knowing that this year has been one of many challenges, and we commend the support and effort given to making the best of the 2020 season as it has been. With no 2020 winner to house the Shield, we will be taking 2021 as a means to spread the word and spirit of the shield across the entire league. We look forward to educating supporters on the the Shield's history and passion, as well as welcoming new supporter groups to MLS. As long as it can be safely done, the Supporters' Shield will be going on tour in 2021 so that as many supporters as possible may be able to see and learn about this wonderful symbol of North American soccer. On behalf of the Supporters' Shield board, we hope everyone remains safe. We look forward to awarding the Shield to the winners of the 2021 season."