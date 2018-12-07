ESTEVAN, Sask. — Kevin Koe is on a roll at the Canada Cup.

The Calgary skip (4-1) won his fourth in a row on Friday morning with a 10-3 win over Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher (3-2).

It was Koe's first win in four games against his Alberta rival this season.

"Well, they've sent a message to us (this season)," said Koe with a chuckle. "They beat us up a couple times pretty easy already. There's a good chance we’ll play them in provincials, but I don't put too much into who beats who before Christmas."

Koe has a new third (B.J. Neufeld) and second (Colton Flasch) this season, joining him and lead Ben Hebert.

"I think we're where we need to be," Koe said. "I think we're in a great spot so far; we've been in the playoffs in every event and fairly consistent.

"We've won an event (the inaugural World Cup event in China), been in a couple other finals. Even if it was worse than that, I would still think we're in a good spot. These events are a good challenge for us to play as a new team, see what we’ve got and see where we need to improve."

In the other men's game on Friday morning, Regina's Matt Dunstone topped Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 7-3 in a battle of winless teams.

In the women's draw, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., lead the way at 4-1 after Friday morning play.

Einarson beat Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 8-5, while Jones stole two in the sixth end en route to a 7-4 win over Winnipeg's Alli Flaxey.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's Rachel Homan (3-2) beat Winnipeg's Darcy Robertson 7-6.

There are two more draws on Friday and the playoffs start Saturday.