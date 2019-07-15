Slava Voynov will wait out his NHL suspension in the KHL.

The former Los Angeles Kings defenceman signed a one-year deal with the HC Avangard on Monday, which will likely take him through his 41-game NHL suspension.

⚡Хоккейный клуб «Авангард» заключил контракт сроком на один сезон с защитником Вячеславом Войновым! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/thqNtBxZZG — ХК Авангард (@hcavangardomsk) July 15, 2019

Voynov was suspended for the entire 2019-20 season and 2020 playoffs in April by commissioner Gary Bettman for what the league called unacceptable off-ice conduct. His suspension was reduced to 41 games arbitrator Shyam Das upon appeal filed by the NHLPA.

The 29-year-old spent three seasons from 2015-2018 with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, but did not play professional hockey this past season.

Voynov last played an NHL game on Oct. 19, 2014. He has 190 regular-season and 64 playoff games of experience, all with the Kings, and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2012 and 2014.

The Kings terminated Voynov's $25 million contract in 2015 but retain his rights as he is on the voluntary retired list. The team announced in May, however, that Voynov will not play for the franchise again.