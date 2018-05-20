Must See: Sweden wins second straight WHC title in a shootout

Sweden beats Switzerland 3-2 in a gold medal game shootout to capture the 2018 World Hockey Championship.

Mika Zibanejad and Gustav Nyquist scored for Sweden during regulation.

Switzerland twice took the lead, in the first period when Nino Niederreiter opened the scoring and early in the second period when Timo Meier restored their one goal lead.

Sweden never took the lead in the championship game prior to winning the shootout as the teams traded chances through the third period and during a spirited overtime.