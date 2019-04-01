LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden remained unbeaten at the world men's curling championship on Monday after an 8-2 victory over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz.

The teams shook hands after Edin scored four points in the sixth end.

Edin moved into a first-place tie with Canada's Kevin Koe, who did not play in the morning draw at the Enmax Centre. Japan's Yuta Matsumura joined them at 4-0 after posting an 8-7 extra-end win over Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands.

Switzerland's Peter De Cruz was the only other undefeated rink at 3-0 after six draws of round-robin play.

Russia's Sergey Glukhov topped South Korea's SooHyuk Kim 6-4 in the other morning game. Glukhov scored a pair to tie it in the 10th and stole two points in the extra end.

Koe, from Calgary, and teammates B.J. Neufeld, Colton Flasch and Ben Hebert were scheduled to play Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell in the afternoon.

American John Shuster was in fifth place at 2-1 and the Dutch side was sixth at 2-2. Italy's Joel Retornaz and Scotland's Bruce Mouat were next at 1-2 and Germany and Russia were 1-3.

China's Qiang Zou (0-3), Norway (0-3) and South Korea (0-4) remained winless.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. The six-team playoffs begin Saturday and the medal games will be played Sunday.

Edin beat Canada's Brad Gushue to win gold at last year's playdowns in Las Vegas.

———

