SILKEBORG, Denmark — Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated South Korea's Minji Kim 5-3 on Saturday to secure a berth in the final of the world women's curling championship.

Switzerland scored a deuce in an extra end for the victory.

"I don't have any words," Tirinzoni said. "It's been such a hard week actually, for every game, for every rock. Now we are in the final (and) it feels amazing."

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg was scheduled to play Japan's Seina Nakajima later Saturday in the other semifinal.

In the morning quarterfinals, Switzerland edged China's Jie Mei 7-6 while Japan dumped Russia's Alina Kovaleva 11-3.

The medal games are set for Sunday.

Canada's Chelsea Carey did not qualify for the six-team playoffs. It was the first time in 20 years that Canada missed the playoffs at the event.