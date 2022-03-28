Talbot, Gaudreau, Draisaitl named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot, Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau and Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Talbot went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout to help the Wild extend their winning streak to six games and move into second place in the Central Division.

Gaudreau led the league with eight assists and 10 points to power the Pacific Division-leading Flames to a pair of wins.

He closed the week with his first career five-assist game in a 9-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Draisaitl led the NHL with six goals in four games and added two assists as the Oilers went 1-2-1 to maintain third place in the Pacific Division.

He posted his fifth career hat trick in Edmonton's loss to the Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.